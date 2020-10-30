PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "When my grandson was vacuuming the inside of my car, he had trouble reaching alongside the seat, especially the side with the armrest," said an inventor from Jonesboro, Ga.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "When my grandson was vacuuming the inside of my car, he had trouble reaching alongside the seat, especially the side with the armrest," said an inventor from Jonesboro, Ga. "This invention eliminates the need to vacuum the sides of the seats so that you only need to vacuum under the front seats and wipe the sides."

He developed 3G7 DUSIN to ease the access under the front seats in a motor vehicle for cleaning and recovering items. At the same time, it eases the process of vacuuming since it eliminates the need for the conventional carpeting and support form. Plus, it protects against fabric damage, stains and odors from spills and burns. This durable, practical flooring option is also easy to maintain and costs and weighs less than carpet. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AAT-4481, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-lightweight-low-maintenance-automotive-flooring-aat-4481-301163668.html

SOURCE InventHelp