PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While we were hunting in Indiana we realized the need for added illumination of our path," said inventors from East Berlin, Pennsylvania. "This inspired us to develop boots that could provide added safety by incorporating lights."They developed SAFE STEP which could increase the visibility of the wearer's pathway to provide enhanced safety while hunting and hiking. This invention may reduce the incidence of falls and the resultant injuries. When the lights were not needed, they could be camouflaged so not to startle any animals. The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-5025, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-lighted-path-boots-lcc-5025-301119444.html

SOURCE InventHelp