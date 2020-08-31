InventHelp Inventor Develops Light Signal System For U-Turns (RSD-138)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While current automotive signal systems enable drivers to alert others when making left and right turns, they are not effective in communicating an intension to make a U-turn.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While current automotive signal systems enable drivers to alert others when making left and right turns, they are not effective in communicating an intension to make a U-turn. Thanks to the creativity of an inventor from Carson, Calif., however, there is now such a signal.

He developed LIFE SAVER to provide drivers with a means of signaling that they plan to make a U-turn. As such, it alerts following traffic to reduce the risk of automobile accidents and save lives. Not only does it improves highway safety, it is also easy to install and use. Users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is as well. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal concern inspired the idea. "I was worried about the potential for automotive accidents involving U-turns since the drivers making the turns have no way to signal their intentions," he said.

