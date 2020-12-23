InventHelp Inventor Develops Lifting Tool For Industrial Pumps (TRO-356)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safer way for workers to lift industrial pumps," said an inventor, from Corunna, Ontario, Canada," so I invented the PUMP LIFT. My design enables workers to employ the correct lifting posture and it reduces the risk of injuries, drops and damage."

The patent-granted invention provides an effective way to lift industrial pumps. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to direct manual methods. As a result, it increases safety and efficiency and it can be adapted for use in lifting a range of centrifugal and related industrial pumps. It can be modified to lift a variety of small but heavy items such as electric motors. It also can eliminate the need for machine lifting devices such as a crane or engine hoist in many situations. The invention features a small design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for building contractors. Additionally, a working prototype is available.

