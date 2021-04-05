PITTSBURGH, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When performing planks, my feet hurt," said an inventor from Ashland, Ohio. "This inspired me to develop an accessory to enhance the individual's comfort when engaged in this abdominal exercise."

He developed the PLANK MODIFIER that provides added comfort when performing planks while also enhancing the effectiveness of this abdominal workout. This invention would allow users to more easily move in various directions when performing planks to reduce stress and strain on the feet, legs and back. Additionally, it may provide enhanced safety and could prevent injuries.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-197, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-less-strain-plank-fgc-197-301261330.html

SOURCE InventHelp