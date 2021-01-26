InventHelp Inventor Develops Lesion Disinfection (CKL-1416)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a professor of dentistry, I realize the trauma associated with treating infections in the periradicular areas," said an inventor from Elmwood Park, Ill.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a professor of dentistry, I realize the trauma associated with treating infections in the periradicular areas," said an inventor from Elmwood Park, Ill. "This inspired me to develop a better approach to treat bone lesions in the anterior teeth."

He developed the patent-pending OBADA NANO SURG. DEVICE which may eliminate the need for surgical intervention which could provide quicker relief from pain and faster healing. It may minimize the risk of infections and other complications associated with surgery. This invention could permit a dental laser to access bone lesions which could reduce treatment times.

