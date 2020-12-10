InventHelp Inventor Develops Ladder Accessory To Enhance Safety On The Last Step (FED-2250)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe way to prevent you from missing the last step when climbing down a ladder," said an inventor, from Maple Valley, Wash.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe way to prevent you from missing the last step when climbing down a ladder," said an inventor, from Maple Valley, Wash., "so I invented the LADDER SAFETY. My design reduces the incidence of missteps and falls on a ladder."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to know when you are reaching the bottom step of a ladder. In doing so, it eliminates the need to awkwardly feel around for the last step. As a result, it enhances safety and it could help to prevent falls and injuries. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for contractors, homeowners, do-it-yourselfers, hearing/visually impaired individuals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2250, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

