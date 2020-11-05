PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I cook quite often and wanted to find a way to collect, strain and store hot grease and cooking oils so that they could be reused for cooking later," said an inventor, from Chicago, Il.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I cook quite often and wanted to find a way to collect, strain and store hot grease and cooking oils so that they could be reused for cooking later," said an inventor, from Chicago, Il., "so I invented the RAYNARD'S GREASE DRAINER."

The invention provides an effective means of collecting hot grease and cooking oils for reuse after the cooking process. In doing so, it eliminates the need to pour hot grease down a kitchen drain, which could cause damage to the plumbing. The invention features a durable and aesthetically pleasing design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for homemakers.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CKL-1389, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-kitchenware-accessory-for-storing-cooking-grease-and-oil-ckl-1389-301165638.html

SOURCE InventHelp