InventHelp Inventor Develops Kitchen Gadget To Safely Handle Hot Oven Racks (OCC-1524)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to remove hot oven racks without burning myself," said an inventor, from La Palma, Calif., "so I invented the EASY OUT."

The invention provides an effective way to adjust, push and pull a hot rack from the oven. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with pot holders. As a result, it helps to prevent burns on the hands and arms and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a practical, user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables hot oven racks to be safely handled without pot holders."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

