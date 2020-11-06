InventHelp Inventor Develops Kitchen Accessory To Hold A Lid While Cooking (CNC-601)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was cooking in the kitchen and thought there should be a safe place to put the hot/wet lid while stirring a pot on the stove," said an inventor, from Shelby, N.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was cooking in the kitchen and thought there should be a safe place to put the hot/wet lid while stirring a pot on the stove," said an inventor, from Shelby, N.C., "so I invented the LID CADDY. My design helps to prevent burns, messes and hassles while cooking."

The invention provides a convenient way to hold a pan or pot lid while cooking on the stovetop. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold the lid in one hand while stirring foods with the other hand. It also offers an improved alternative to placing the lid on a countertop or stovetop and it helps to prevent messy stains, condensation marks and possible burn marks. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-601, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

