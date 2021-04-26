PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a series of interchangeable fashion accessories to adorn various types of earpieces including wireless communication devices and hearing aids," said an inventor, from Round Rock, Texas, "so I...

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a series of interchangeable fashion accessories to adorn various types of earpieces including wireless communication devices and hearing aids," said an inventor, from Round Rock, Texas, "so I invented the HEARCUFF. My design could make the world more stylish one earpiece at a time."

The patented invention provides a unique way to enhance the appearance of an existing wireless earpiece, communication device or hearing aid. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional jewelry items. As a result, it increases style and it eliminates the need to permanently alter the earpiece. The invention features an interchangeable and decorative design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for adults, teens and children who utilize wireless earpieces, communication devices or hearing aids. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SLT-251, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-interchangeable-ear-cuff-to-enhance-style-slt-251-301275607.html

SOURCE InventHelp