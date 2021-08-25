InventHelp Inventor Develops Intelligent Range Extender For Electric Vehicles (SDB-1562)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am aware of the various restrictions of electric vehicles due to the limited amount of energy they can store in their on-board battery that powers the drive train of the vehicle," said an inventor from Vista,...

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am aware of the various restrictions of electric vehicles due to the limited amount of energy they can store in their on-board battery that powers the drive train of the vehicle," said an inventor from Vista, Calif. "This inspired me to develop a means to reduce their dependence on an external power source to recharge that battery."

He developed the patent-pending INTELLIGENT RANGE EXTENDER FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES to offer high efficiency and cost effectiveness by generating electricity while traveling to supplement the standard charge. This invention could enable longer trips to be enjoyed while reducing the fear of the battery discharging and becoming stranded. Additionally, it would automatically operate while driving.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1562, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

