PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've seen and heard of people being struck by oncoming vehicles when changing flat tires," said an inventor from Desoto, Texas.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've seen and heard of people being struck by oncoming vehicles when changing flat tires," said an inventor from Desoto, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a safer and faster means to elevate the tires for ease when changing a flat tire."

He developed the "PRO-JACK" to simplify the tire changing procedure in order to provide motorists with enhanced safety and peace of mind. In doing so, this invention may also save them time and effort while avoiding back strains and dirty clothes. Additionally, it would eliminate struggling with traditional mechanical jacks, yet would ensure that the motorist always has a jack available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3733, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-integrated-jack-dll-3733-301161929.html

SOURCE InventHelp