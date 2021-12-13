PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was frustrated by insects destroying my fruit trees," said an inventor from Ontario, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was frustrated by insects destroying my fruit trees," said an inventor from Ontario, Calif. "This inspired me to develop a barrier to prevent them from climbing trees."

He developed the patent-pending TREE SAFE to prevent fruit and leaf destruction by insects. This functional, convenient and efficient invention would be lightweight and easy to affix. It could ensure a tight seal to prevent upward insect mobility. Additionally, it would not damage the tree trunk. This practical invention may be useful to homeowners, farmers, gardeners, landscapers and lawn services.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RVS-148, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-insect-barrier-rvs-148-301441574.html

SOURCE InventHelp