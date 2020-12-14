InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Wireless TV Accessory (DLL-3508)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My game is connected to my TV at home, which is located right by my door and always causes people to trip over the cords, said inventor from Dallas, Texas.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My game is connected to my TV at home, which is located right by my door and always causes people to trip over the cords, said inventor from Dallas, Texas. "I thought of this idea to help prevent this issue and allow the game to be connect to a different device that is not directly next to the TV."

He invented the WIRELESS HDMI PORT to help make connecting devices to the TV convenient and avoid the problem of having multiple cords everywhere. The wireless device is user friendly and gives the users freedom to set up their devices at any location of their choosing. Additionally, this wireless linking device allows devices to connect to different units through Wi-Fi without cable limitations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3508, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

