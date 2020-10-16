PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love the look of a bed skirt but I hate needing 2 or 3 people to raise the mattress, plus the bed skirt always slips and is seldom even and neat," said the inventor from Jacksonville, F.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love the look of a bed skirt but I hate needing 2 or 3 people to raise the mattress, plus the bed skirt always slips and is seldom even and neat," said the inventor from Jacksonville, F.L. "I thought of this idea so that it stays in place."

The BEDDRESS was created to eliminate the hassle of multiple people lifting a mattress to lay the bed skirt down. The invention will save individuals a considerable amount of time and energy changing the bedding. This will ultimately provide users an effective way to place and remove a bed skirt.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JAD-108, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-innovative-bed-skirt-jad-108-301149435.html

SOURCE InventHelp