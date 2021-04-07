InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Basketball For Young Players (TRO-364)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was a professional basketball player and I wanted to create a way to bring the feel of playing pro basketball to young players," said an inventor, from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the SMALLBALL.

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was a professional basketball player and I wanted to create a way to bring the feel of playing pro basketball to young players," said an inventor, from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the SMALLBALL. My design could provide a competitive edge by improving a young player's skills on the court."

The invention provides an innovative training ball for youth basketball players. In doing so, it offers an alternative to conventional youth and scholastic basketballs. As a result, it helps to simulate the feel and action of a pro-level basketball when shooting, passing and dribbling and it could enhance performance. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals age 6 and older who play basketball. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-364, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

