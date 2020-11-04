InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Work Gloves To Prevent Finger Injuries (JMC-2294)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to protect my fingers while working on different building projects," said an inventor, from Aulander, N.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to protect my fingers while working on different building projects," said an inventor, from Aulander, N.C., "so I invented the TAYLOR TIP GLOVES. My design saves your fingers from bruises, cuts and other injuries when working with hammers and other tools."

The patent pending invention provides an effective way to protect the fingers during manual labor tasks. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional work gloves. As a result, it helps to prevent puncture or crush related injuries and it enhances safety. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for trade workers, construction laborers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JMC-2294, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

