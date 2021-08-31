InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Window For Homes, Buildings & Vehicles (JMC-1982)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved window to increase visibility and comfort while driving, watching television at home or working," said an inventor, from Ellisville, Miss.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved window to increase visibility and comfort while driving, watching television at home or working," said an inventor, from Ellisville, Miss., "so I invented the AUTO TINT. My design prevents the fading, peeling, bubbles and scratches associated with using tint films."

The invention provides an improved window for homes, buildings or vehicles. In doing so, it helps to prevent sunlight glare. It also enhances comfort, privacy and safety and it could help to reduce energy costs. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, businesses, vehicle manufacturers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JMC-1982, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

