InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way To Stabilize A Urinary Catheter (TPA-3084)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a way to modify a catheter stabilizer to help keep the urine tube stable," said an inventor, from Tampa, Fla., "so I invented the STEADY LINE SUPPORT. My design also helps to prevent painful tugging or twisting as well as leaks."

The invention provides an improved way to stabilize a urinary catheter. In doing so, it offers an alternative to standard stabilizers for patients. As a result, it could help to prevent urine leaks and discomfort and it enhances safety and hygiene for bedbound or disabled patients. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

