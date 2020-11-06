InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way To Secure A Table Covering (CNC-573)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more secure way to protect a kitchen, dining or picnic table while eating," said an inventor, from Fort Mill, S.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more secure way to protect a kitchen, dining or picnic table while eating," said an inventor, from Fort Mill, S.C., "so I invented the SURE FIT (TABLECLOTH). My design eliminates the need to struggle with traditional tablecloths."

The invention provides an improved covering for any shaped table. In doing so, it ensures that the table covering remains securely in place. As a result, it prevents the covering from shifting, sliding or blowing away and it could enhance the appearance of a table. The invention features a simple and attractive design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households, restaurants, banquet facilities, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available and it is producible in design variations for draped, mid length, or fastening underneath the table edge.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-573, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

