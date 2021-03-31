InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way To Lift And Carry A Mop Bucket (DLL-3818)

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy way to carry and support a mop bucket with one hand," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the HANDY MOP BUCKET.

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy way to carry and support a mop bucket with one hand," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the HANDY MOP BUCKET. My design provides added convenience and it eliminates the need for help when mopping and cleaning."

The invention provides an improved way to lift and carry a mop bucket. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a standard bucket. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases efficiency and support. The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and cleaning services. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3818, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

