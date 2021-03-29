PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a safe way to let fresh air flow through my home even when it's raining," said an inventor, from Killeen, Texas, "so I invented the RAIN DEFLECTOR.

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a safe way to let fresh air flow through my home even when it's raining," said an inventor, from Killeen, Texas, "so I invented the RAIN DEFLECTOR. My secure design prevents rainwater from getting in and causing damage."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to keep a window open during a rainstorm. In doing so, it prevents rain from coming in the open window. It also enables fresh air to be easily accessed and it increases security. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1223, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-way-to-keep-windows-open-in-the-rain-aup-1223-301256515.html

SOURCE InventHelp