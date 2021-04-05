InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way To Cover & Protect A Vehicle (KSC-1539)

PITTSBURGH, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to apply a vehicle cover for protection against rain, bright sunlight, dirt and debris," said an inventor, from Topeka, Kan.

PITTSBURGH, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to apply a vehicle cover for protection against rain, bright sunlight, dirt and debris," said an inventor, from Topeka, Kan., "so I invented the AUTO PROTECTION PACKAGE. My design eliminates the need to struggle with unfolding and securing a conventional car cover."

The invention provides an effective way to cover and protect a parked vehicle. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional car covers. As a result, it saves time and effort and it provides added protection. The invention features a secure design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KSC-1539, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

