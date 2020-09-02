PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate when I'm getting ready for an event and I take a selfie in the mirror and you can see my cell phone," said an inventor, from Lake Charles, La.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate when I'm getting ready for an event and I take a selfie in the mirror and you can see my cell phone," said an inventor, from Lake Charles, La. "I thought there could be a better way to capture a full body picture, so I invented the PERFECT SELFIE."

The invention provides an effective way to capture and share full-length selfie images. In doing so, it eliminates the need to take a selfie with the phone in hand. It also enables selfies to be easily shared if desired and it could enhance personal care, wardrobe cataloging and social media. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and beauty salons. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design greatly enhances the quality of a selfie photo."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SKC-609, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-way-to-capture-and-share-full-body-selfies-skc-609-301122720.html

SOURCE InventHelp