PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better measuring and aligning tool that is easy to use for various tasks around a jobsite," said an inventor, from Lafayette, Ind.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better measuring and aligning tool that is easy to use for various tasks around a jobsite," said an inventor, from Lafayette, Ind., "so I invented the MULTI-SQUARE. My design saves time by eliminating the need to switch between different tools."

The invention is Patent Pending and provides an improved tool for measuring and aligning. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry and use a separate speed square, tape measure, level and laser level. As a result, it increases efficiency and convenience and it could save space within a toolbox. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for building contractors and do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-IPL-811, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-tool-for-measuring-and-aligning-ipl-811-301362947.html

SOURCE InventHelp