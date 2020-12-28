InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tool For Cutting Wire (MTN-3558)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of the hand pain and injuries caused from manually rotating a wire cutting tool," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of the hand pain and injuries caused from manually rotating a wire cutting tool," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y. "I thought there could be a better way, so I invented the E Z- ROTO. My design enhances safety and it saves time and effort when cutting wire."

The invention provides an effective way to cut wire or conduit. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to manual wire cutting tools. As a result, it increases safety and efficiency and it prevents hand fatigue associated with using tools with hand cranks. The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for trade workers, construction workers, electricians and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3558, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

