InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tool For Cleaning Piano Keys (FED-2257)

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a piano instructor and I needed a quick and easy way to clean and sanitize the keys on a piano or keyboard," said an inventor, from Steilacoom, Wash., "so I invented the PIANO CLEANING MOLDS. My design increases sanitary conditions and it eliminates the hassle of wiping individual keys with a rag."

The invention provides an effective way to clean and disinfect piano keys. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional cleaning methods. As a result, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for piano teachers, households with pianos and individuals who play piano. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2257, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

