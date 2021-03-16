InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Stylus Pen For Touchscreen Devices (OCM-1196)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a stylus pen that could be used on smaller devices like your tablet and smartphone or on larger screens like casino games and ATM's," said an inventor, from Queen Creek, Ariz.

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a stylus pen that could be used on smaller devices like your tablet and smartphone or on larger screens like casino games and ATM's," said an inventor, from Queen Creek, Ariz., "so I invented the EXTEND A STYLUS. My design offers a unique alternative to traditional stylus pens."

The invention provides an improved stylus pen for use with a variety of touchscreen devices. In doing so, it can be used with personal touchscreen devices and larger publicly accessed touchscreen devices. As a result, it increases accuracy, comfort and convenience. The invention features a simple and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1196, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

