InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved String Release For Bow Hunters (HTM-8327)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was bow hunting and I thought there could be an easier way to grasp, draw and hold the string on the bow while also utilizing an electronic game call," said an inventor, from Philadelphia, N.Y., "so I invented THE BUCK STOP"

The patent-pending invention provides an effective string release for bow hunters. It also enables a hunter to easily call and attract game. As a result, it could enhance stealth and it could make a hunting trip more productive and enjoyable. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for bow hunters. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design peaks the curiosity of game animals and it helps to minimize human noise."

