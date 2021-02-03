PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a handy storage system to keep baseball hats neat and organized," said an inventor, from Anchorage, Alaska, "so I invented the CAP CADDY.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a handy storage system to keep baseball hats neat and organized," said an inventor, from Anchorage, Alaska, "so I invented the CAP CADDY. My design eliminates the need to store hats in storage boxes, drawers, bags or on shelves."

The invention provides an effective way to store and display baseball caps. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional storage units. As a result, it increases organization and it ensures that a particular cap can be easily accessed. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SKC-604, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-storage-unit-for-hats-skc-604-301219750.html

SOURCE InventHelp