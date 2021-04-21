PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy and efficient way to adjust water temperature and usage while taking a shower," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev.

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy and efficient way to adjust water temperature and usage while taking a shower," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the SMART SHOWER. My design reduces the risk of being scalded or frozen and it could help to promote water conservation."

The invention provides an improved design for a showerhead. In doing so, it enables the user to monitor the water temperature, flow rate and chlorine levels. As a result, it enhances safety, comfort and control and it can be adapted for use in most shower and bath/shower fixtures. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and hotels. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-369, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-showerhead-to-increase-control--comfort-lvt-369-301273306.html

SOURCE InventHelp