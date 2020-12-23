InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Screwdriver To Prevent Accidental Drops (TRO-352)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an electrician and I needed a safe and secure way to hold onto a screwdriver while working in high locations," said an inventor, from Corunna, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the DROP ZERO.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an electrician and I needed a safe and secure way to hold onto a screwdriver while working in high locations," said an inventor, from Corunna, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the DROP ZERO. My design helps you to 'stop the drop' when utilizing a screwdriver on various jobs."

This patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure a screwdriver while working at various heights. In doing so, it helps to prevent a screwdriver from accidentally falling. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety and it saves time by eliminating the need to retrieve a dropped tool. The invention features a functional design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, construction workers, homeowners, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-352, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

