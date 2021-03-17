InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Sanitary Pad Product For Women (PND-5067)

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to prevent damaged and stained underwear during your monthly cycle, so I invented the SERENDIPITY SANITARY NAPKINS," said an inventor, from Browns Mills, N.

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to prevent damaged and stained underwear during your monthly cycle, so I invented the SERENDIPITY SANITARY NAPKINS," said an inventor, from Browns Mills, N.J. "My design provides added peace of mind for menstruating women and it could help them to feel sexy and comfortable."

The invention provides an improved sanitary pad product for use during the menstrual cycle. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional sanitary napkins and underwear. As a result, it provides added protection and comfort and it helps to prevent leaks and stains. The invention features a stylish design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PND-5067, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

