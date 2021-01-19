InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Pliers For Use In Tight Spaces (BTM-2821)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to use a pair of pliers with one hand in cramped spaces," said an inventor, from Essex, Md.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to use a pair of pliers with one hand in cramped spaces," said an inventor, from Essex, Md., "so I invented the QUICK/EASY PLIERS. My design facilitates the task of turning fasteners and it reduces frustration."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to use pliers in tight spaces. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional pliers and tools. As a result, it helps to prevent bruised knuckles and other damage and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use and store so it is ideal for mechanics and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BTM-2821, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

