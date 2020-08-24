PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate when picture frames are not level and I end up making multiple holes in the wall trying to get it to hang straight," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate when picture frames are not level and I end up making multiple holes in the wall trying to get it to hang straight," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio. "I thought there could be a more efficient way to hang a frame, so I invented the LEVEL UP."

The invention ensures that the photo frame is hung in a level fashion. In doing so, it eliminates the need to find and use a traditional level. As a result, it increases convenience and it prevents the frame from being displayed crooked. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design saves time and it enables you to easily hang the frame level every time."

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CLM-470, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-picture-frame-for-level-hanging-clm-470-301117033.html

SOURCE InventHelp