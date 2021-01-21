InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Pencil Sharpener (TPA-3033)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a teacher's assistant, my responsibility was to make sure each student had a sharpened pencil each day for class.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a teacher's assistant, my responsibility was to make sure each student had a sharpened pencil each day for class. This job would take hours to complete, and at times the sharpener would break before I could finish! I knew there could be an easier way," said an inventor from St. Petersburg, Fla. "So, I invented the TEACHER'S ASSISTANT PENCIL SHARPENER."

This patent-pending invention fulfills the need for an automatic electric pencil sharpener for classrooms. It would be easy to use, convenient and durable. The design eliminates the need to manually sharpen pencils one by one. It would save time and effort. Additionally, it quickly and efficiently sharpens several pencils.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-3033, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

