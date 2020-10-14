Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Paging System For Medical Offices (CLM-461)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a medical assistant and I wanted to create a way to prevent HIPPA violations when calling for and interacting with patients in the waiting area," said an inventor, from Pataskala, Ohio, "so I invented the CPS...

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a medical assistant and I wanted to create a way to prevent HIPPA violations when calling for and interacting with patients in the waiting area," said an inventor, from Pataskala, Ohio, "so I invented the CPS COURTESY PAGING SYSTEM."

The invention provides an improved way for health care providers to interact with patients in the waiting room. In doing so, it eliminates the need to announce a patient's name. As a result, it enhances privacy and efficiency and it allows the patient to be called while away from the waiting area. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the health care industry. Additionally, it ensures that the office complies with HIPAA regulations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added peace of mind by protecting personal information."

SOURCE InventHelp