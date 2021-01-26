InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Method For Packaging Prescription Medication (CNC-631)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "With 4.57 billion prescriptions filled per year in the U.S., the amount of associated packaging is contributing to landfill waste. In fact, from 1994 to 2012, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data indicated that waste during that period grew 20 percent. In addition, medication bottles have labels attached with the patient's personal information. To solve these issues, I created a new product to eliminate the hassle of scraping off medication labels and to reduce extra waste in the landfill," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C.

The REFILL-A-PACK fulfills the need for an improved means of packaging prescription drug refills to prevent waste and clutter. It also eliminates the accumulation of plastic medication bottles in the home and provides peace of mind by eliminating the need to throw away plastic bottles. This packaging method could promote recycling.

"I am always afraid of someone stealing my identity, so every month I try to scrape the labels of each one of my medication bottles. Before I can finish, the next month, there's more. This new medication packaging, however, is convenient and time-saving."

