InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Massage Table To Enhance Comfort (AAT-4579)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an effective way to enhance comfort and support when getting a massage," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented MY 360 MASSAGE. My design provides a soothing massage experience for the front of the body."

The invention provides an improved massage table to enhance comfort. In doing so, it enables users to enjoy a full body massage. It also increases support for the breasts, legs, feet and toes and it eliminates the need to change positions during a massage. The invention features a therapeutic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for massage therapists, spas, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AAT-4579, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

