InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Labeling System For Moving Boxes (LGI-2930)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an organizer and I wanted to create a better labeling system for moving boxes to provide a smooth transition," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the CORNERS COVERED LABELS. My design ensures that boxes are clearly labeled so they end up in the right place."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to label boxes for moving or storage. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional labels, tape, etc. As a result, it increases organization, visibility and accuracy and it provides added convenience. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and commercial movers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2930, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

