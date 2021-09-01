PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to hold a keyway in place for concrete work," said an inventor, from Sanger, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to hold a keyway in place for concrete work," said an inventor, from Sanger, Calif., "so I invented the KEY WAY HOLDER. My design eliminates the need to devise other methods that may not be as efficient or safe."

The patent-pending invention provides an adjustable keyway holder for concrete construction site use. In doing so, it ensures that the anchoring position is consistent. As a result, it increases efficiency and accuracy and it could provide added safety. The invention features a functional and reversable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for concrete contractors, building construction site workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FRO-818, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-keyway-holder-for-concrete-work-fro-818-301364098.html

SOURCE InventHelp