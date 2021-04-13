InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Information System For School Buses (CCT-4377)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a school bus driver and I thought there could be an improved way to follow routes and receive updates from dispatch and parents while in the field," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented...

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a school bus driver and I thought there could be an improved way to follow routes and receive updates from dispatch and parents while in the field," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the ROUTE RUNNER. My design eliminates the hassle of using a route sheet, it saves time and it provides added peace of mind."

The invention provides an effective information system for school bus drivers. In doing so, it increases communication between the driver, dispatch and parents. As a result, it ensures that drivers are aware of routes, updates, student attendance, etc. and it enhances organization, safety, accuracy and convenience. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for school buses and other professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

