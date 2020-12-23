InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Hardware For Hanging Curtains (TST-430)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I flip houses and I needed a way to hang curtains for staging without damaging the walls," said an inventor, from Tucson, Ariz.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I flip houses and I needed a way to hang curtains for staging without damaging the walls," said an inventor, from Tucson, Ariz., "so I invented THE WALLIENDO. My design offers a quick and easy method for hanging curtains."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure a curtain rod. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to existing curtain rod hardware. As a result, it eliminates the need to use tools or make large holes in the drywall and it saves time and effort. The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, apartments and college dormitories. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Tucson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TST-430, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

