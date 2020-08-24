InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Guitar Capo To Increase Visibility (NJD-2178)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a guitarist and I had trouble seeing while playing on the beach at night," said an inventor, from Westfield, N.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a guitarist and I had trouble seeing while playing on the beach at night," said an inventor, from Westfield, N.J. "I thought there could be an easier way to see the fretboard in dimly lit venues, so I invented the CAPO-LIGHT."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved guitar capo for playing in dark or dim lighting. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional capo designs. As a result, it enables a guitarist to easily raise the pitch of the strings when playing in a different key and it increases visibility and convenience. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for guitar players. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design allows a guitarist to conveniently change the pitch of the guitar without retuning each string, even in the dark."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

