InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Fighter's Headgear (LVT-336)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --"I am a former boxer and any fighter in the game for a long period of time will sooner or later encounter some type of head trauma," said an inventor from Laughlin, Nev. "I came up with this idea to protect a fighter's head from contusions, cuts and broken bones, as well as long term injuries such as concussions and brain trauma."

The H.I.S.P. fulfills the need for supplemental protective headgear for fighting sports enthusiasts. The extra padding provides a more effective absorption of impact to the head and headgear which enhances safety. It allows sparring partners to hit harder when training which could lead to enhanced performance. The unit could also easily be applied and removed and easily transported. A prototype is available and a patent application is in process.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-336. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

