InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Emergency Light For Vehicles (DCW-221)

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple way to make sure that a disabled vehicle is visible to other drivers," said an inventor, from St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, "so I invented the SAFE LIFE/LIFE SAVER. My design offers a safer alternative to using traditional road flares."

The invention provides an effective emergency light for vehicles. In doing so, it ensures that other motorists can see the disabled vehicle. As a result, it could help to prevent collisions and accidents and it enhances safety, convenience and visibility from both the front and back. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use and it can be adapted for use on all types of vehicles such as cars, SUVs, trucks, motorcycles, heavy equipment vehicles and other motorized vehicles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DCW-221, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

