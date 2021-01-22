PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of the mess associated with conventional condiment packets, and always having to find them to enjoy a hot dog or hamburger," said an inventor from Brooklyn, NY.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of the mess associated with conventional condiment packets, and always having to find them to enjoy a hot dog or hamburger," said an inventor from Brooklyn, NY. "So, I created the COMBO CONDIMENTS."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier method of enjoying condiments and additives with food. It helps to avoid spillage and wastage of the contents. This design could eliminate messy fingers and possible stains on clothing, a car's upholstery, etc. It serves as a neat and efficient alternative to conventional packets. This could also benefit the environment by reducing the number of packets thrown away. Additionally, the invention would be easy to use and dispose of.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2991, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-disposable-utensil-and-condiment-design-lgi-2991-301209914.html

SOURCE InventHelp