InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design For Utility Pumps (CKL-1403)

PITTSBURGH, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to remove water from my flooded basement and into my yard," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the RUBBER HOSE. My design could help to reduce hassles and damage."

The invention provides an improved design for a utility pump. In doing so, it offers an easier way to pump water out of flooded basements and building foundations. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent clogs and jams while pumping water. The invention features an adaptable and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and the construction industry.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CKL-1403, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

