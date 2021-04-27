InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design For Protective Sports Goggles (LAX-1272)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've been playing racquetball for 40 years and I noticed that traditional protective goggles press against the skin and fog up while sweating and playing in hot weather," said an inventor, from Van Nuys, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've been playing racquetball for 40 years and I noticed that traditional protective goggles press against the skin and fog up while sweating and playing in hot weather," said an inventor, from Van Nuys, Calif. "I thought there could be a better goggle design, so I invented the patent-pending SAFETY GOGGLE IMPROVEMENT. My design provides users with clear vision while playing racquetball, handball, tennis and other racquet sports."

The invention provides an improved pair of protective goggles for various racquet sports. In doing so, it helps to prevent foggy or blurry lenses. As a result, it increases comfort and safety and it could enhance performance. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for individuals who play various racquet sports. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

